Elia Viviani sprints to third EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg victory in a row

Elia Viviani sprinted to a record third EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg victory in a row, becoming the first rider in history to do so.

The new European champion received yet another perfect lead out from the Dane Michael Mørkøv, a service Viviani will relinquish when he transfers to Cofidis at the end of the season.

The Italian beat an elite field of sprinters, with Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) finishing second, the Australian being the last rider before Viviani to win the race, in 2016.

Viviani’s countryman Giacomo Nizzolo (Dimension Data) came third and the first yellow jersey of this year’s Tour de France, Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma), was fourth.

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) rounded out the top five and three-time world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished sixth.

August 25 2019 will be a date to remember for the Viviani family, as Elia’s brother Attilio won Schaal Sels Merksem (the Johan Museeuw Classic) for Cofidis, where he is currently riding as a stagiare. Attilio Viviani was supposed to be the final lead out man for team-mate Bert van Lerberghe, but was given the go ahead to do his own sprint after his leader wasn’t feeling good in the run-in.

Viviani now overtakes Tyler Farrar as the rider with the most EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg victories, the American winning back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010.

This victory is yet another for the Italian in what has proven to be a very successful 2019 season. Opening with a win at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, he has followed it up with the European road championships title, the Prudential RideLondon – Surrey Classic and a stage of the Tour de France.

Viviani’s big disappointment for the season was not taking a stage victory at his home Grand Tour, the Giro d’Italia, while wearing the Italian national champion’s jersey.

Result

EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg 2019: Hamburg to Hamburg (216km)

1. Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, in 4-47-27

2. Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto-Soudal

3. Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data

4. Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates

5. Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma

6. Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe

7. Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott

8. Arnaud Démare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

9. Oliver Naesen (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale

10. André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa-Samsic, all at same time