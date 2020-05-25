Elynor Backstedt suffers broken shinbone in training ride crash

Elynor Backstedt has suffered a broken shinbone, specifically a spiral fracture of the tibia, during a training ride crash.

The 18-year-old was originally expected to undergo surgery on the night of her crash but a decision will now be made today on whether this is necessary.

“We are sad to report that Elynor Backstedt crashed earlier today and suffered a spiral fracture of the tibia. Elynor is expected to undergo surgery tonight,” her Trek-Segafredo team said in a statement. “We will update with more information when possible. We’re all hoping for her quick recovery.”

Trek-Segafredo later followed with: “Surgery will not take place tonight; a decision on whether it is necessary will be taken tomorrow. Our head doctor is in communication with the hospital to discuss this.”

Backstedt signed her first professional contract with the team in September 2019, a deal that would keep her with the squad until the end of the 2021 season, joining Lizzie Deignan, Elisa Longo Borghini and Ellen van Dijk.

The Brit took the bronze medal in the junior women’s time trial at the 2019 Road World Championships in Yorkshire and also finished fifth in the road race.

One of her biggest results to date was winning the junior women’s edition of Ghent-Wevelgem, beating Megan Jastrab, who won the junior women’s road race at the Yorkshire Worlds.