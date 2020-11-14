European Track Championships 2020: Matt Walls and Neah Evans help GB take two more golds on day three

Great Britain continued their winning ways at the European Track Championships with two golds and a silver medal on day three in Bulgaria.

Neah Evans took gold in the individual pursuit, adding to her team pursuit victory yesterday, having qualified with the fastest time earlier in the day. Evans posted a time of 3-29.456 to beat Italy’s Martina Alzini by two seconds. Josie Knight narrowly missed out on bronze, having qualified with the third-fastest time, finishing fourth with a time of 3-31.519, pipped by Sivlia Valsecchi (Italy).

Matt Walls was next to add another gold to his tally, having taken the elimination race title earlier in the week, this time winning the omnium. The 22-year-old was third in the scratch race, second in the elimination race and first in the tempo race. These results meant he took a four-point lead into the points race, extending his advantage to 12 to take gold.

In the women’s omnium, Laura Kenny took silver, having been tied with Portugal’s Maria Martins and Elisa Balsamo (Italy) after the first two races. She was sitting in second position going into the final points race, two points down on gold, but then marked by Balsamo throughout, also avoiding a crash as she confirmed her silver.

“When it sinks in, it’ll feel very special – I’m delighted!” Evans said after her individual pursuit gold. “It’s been a busy week; it’s been a bit bizarre as effectively we’ve had a summer of no racing and then to come to the European track champs where it’s just been non-stop. It’s been great to get back racing, and to get some really good results is just amazing.”

Meanwhile, Walls is now setting his sights on a third gold in the Madison tomorrow.

“It was a tough race, it’s been a long day. I managed to come into the final points race with a bit of a lead, I was able to hold that lead and ended up with another win. I’m really happy to come away with a second jersey. I’ve got the Madison on Sunday so I’m looking forward to that and hopefully I can make it a third,” he said.

The European Track Championships continue today with the women’s keirin and the men’s and women’s points races.