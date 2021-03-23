‘Everyone in SD Worx can and should win,’ says Demi Vollering 

Demi Vollering has said that everyone in her team SD Worx “can and should win,” as the squad have been dominant early in 2021.

The Dutch Women’s WorldTour squad already has six wins this season with five different riders, including one world champion Anna van der Breggen.

SD Worx, formerly Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team, has bolstered its line-up for 2021 and has taken victory in the biggest races so far this season, including Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Strade Bianche.

Vollering, who joined the team this season from Parkhotel Valkenburg, told cycling website Wielerflits: “I think that very few teams manage to book the first six victories with six different riders.

“We regularly plan to control the race before the final, so that other teams have to come out. Then we can enter the final richly represented. Our secret is that everyone in the team can win.

“With such a strong block we can play several pawns. Everyone can and should win, that’s the great thing about the atmosphere in the team. ”

The team opened their season with a huge win in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad as Van der Breggen rode solo to take victory in her first race of the season.

The team then followed up with a dominant performance in Italy for Strade Bianche, with Chantal van den Broek-Blaak taking the win there, Van der Breggen taking third.

SD Worx then won Nokere Koerse with Amy Pieters, two stages of the Healthy Ageing Tour with Lonneke Uneken and Jolien d’Hoore, and finally Omloop van der Westhoek with Christine Majerus to cement their solid start to the year.

Vollering, 24, is currently riding her altitude camp in Spain, alongside Van der Breggen.

She forms part of a strong new contingent in the team, including Ashleigh Moolman Pasio, Elena Cecchini and Britain’s Anna Shackley.