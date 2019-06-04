Fabio Aru returns to racing after operation

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) is to return to racing after recovering from surgery earlier this year that saw him forced out of competing for four months.

The Italian will make his comeback at the GP Lugano, a Swiss one-day race, on June 9.

“I’ve followed the prescribed rehabilitation program to recuperate physical strength after the surgery,” Aru said. “I’ve had nothing but good sensations and I haven’t encountered any problems.”

Speaking ahead of his comeback, he added: “In light of this and in agreement with the medical and technical staff, we have decided that it will be useful to participate in the GP Lugano to try out my racing rhythm.

“After that we will evaluate the situation to see what our next step should be.”

In March of this year it was announced Aru would undergo surgery for a constricted iliac artery in his left leg, meaning he would miss the Giro d’Italia 2019. At the time, Aru said he could “only be relieved to have highlighted the problem but on the other hand, I am angry about the bad luck that has fallen on me for the umpteenth time.”

The incident followed a 2018 that the 28-year-old called “one of the darkest moments of my career” after he abandoned the Giro d’Italia with mysterious problems, crashed and cursed his sponsors in the Vuelta a España, and pulled himself out of the running for Italy’s World Championships team.

At the 185.6km GP Lugano, Aru will be accompanied by Tadej Pogačar, who last raced in the Tour of California where he won the overall classification, as well as Jan Polanc who comes fresh from wearing the pink jersey for a couple of days at the Giro d’Italia.

Diego Ulissi, Marco Marcato, Tom Bohlli and Aleksandr Riabushenko will complete the lineup for UAE Team Emirates.

Vincenzo Nibali, Domenico Pozzovivo (both Bahrain-Merida) and Michael Albasini (Mitchelton-Scott) are among the other riders set to line up for the category one race on Sunday (June 9).