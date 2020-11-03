Fabio Jakobsen hopes to be back to training within weeks 

Fabio Jakobsen says he hopes to be back to training within weeks after his awful crash earlier this year.

The Deceuninck – Quick-Step sprinter was left with serious injuries after a finish line crash at the Tour of Poland in August.

Jakobsen suffered facial injuries and a severe concussion in the fall and was placed in an induced coma, later undergoing multiple operations.

Last month, the 24-year-old underwent surgery to have part of his pelvis removed and placed in his jaw.

In an update posted on Instagram, Jakobsen says he is recovering well from the operation and hopes to be back on the bike in the coming weeks.

He said: “Four weeks after the reconstruction of my upper and lower jaw it was time for the stitches to come out.

“The process of healing is going well. The transplanted bone has to grow strong and firm for the next 4 months now. Next surgery is scheduled in 2021.”

“In a couple of weeks my pelvic crest should be healed and strong like before again. Then I can slowly start training on the bike again.”

The crash happened in the sprint finish of stage one of the Tour of Poland, when Jumbo-Visma’s Dylan Groenewegen pushed Jakobsen into a barrier at high speed.

Groenewegen, who suffered a broken collarbone in the crash, was disqualified from the race and the UCI later announced that it will investigate the sprint.

Dutchman Groenewegen will not be racing again this year, but his team said he is back to training ready for 2021.

His team benched him after the crash as they await the decision from the UCI.

Jumbo-Visma sports director Merijn Zeeman told broadcaster NOS: “He is doing okay under the circumstances. It has had a huge impact on him, but he is recovering. He trains well.”

“It is clear that Dylan is a very important rider for this team, but we must first wait and see what the UCI decides on his case.”