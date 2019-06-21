Fred Wright makes it four wins for the Brits on stage seven of the Giro d’Italia u23

Fred Wright made it four Baby Giro victories for British Cycling on stage seven of the u23 Italian Grand Tour, as the young squad continue to impress.

The 20-year-old made the day’s break before launching from the group of five to solo to the stage win.

The Dutchman Ide Schelling (SEG Racing Academy) finished second with another Brit, Charlie Quarterman (Holdsworth-Zappi), in third. Wright’s British Cycling team-mate Ethan Hayter also finished in fifth.

Speaking after the end of the stage, Wright said: “Obviously it took a while for the break to go. There was a bit of a drag, that I didn’t really know was coming up, but there was a team on the front that let one of their riders go up and I thought I’m going to take my chances and I followed him. I looked behind and there were three or four of us and we had a gap and I sad let’s start riding.”

This is the fourth win in eight stages at the race for the British Cycling team, with Ethan Hayter taking the overall lead after victories in the prologue and on stage one, before Matt Walls won the bunch sprint on stage two.

On stage three, the British outfit tried to set things up for Wright to take the stage win, but he finished fourth after a crash and puncture late on in the day.

The Colombian Andres Camilo Ardila, who won stages four and five, currently leads the race, with two stages remaining, and has a lead of 4-13 over the Italian Alessandro Covi.

Fred Wright rode the Tour of Britain in 2018, finishing 62nd and finished in the top 50 on GC at the Tour de Yorkshire. He also placed in the top five at the British national championships.

The 10-day Baby Giro kicked off on Thursday June 13, with Saturday’s stage eight culminating with a a couple of categorised climbs before a summit finish and Sunday’s stage nine a short 40km route providing a HC-summit finish.