Geraint Thomas makes up for slip with time trial performance to seal Tour de Romandie overall

Geraint Thomas secured the overall victory at the Tour de Romandie with a time trial performance good enough to easily usurp Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation).

The Ineos Grenadiers’ rider already had half a minute on the Canadian at the intermediate time check on the 16km-long course, fulfilling Woods’ prediction that he had little chance to take what would have been a first stage race victory of his career.

Instead, it was Thomas who took his first victory since the 2018 Tour de France, a yellow jersey that hints the Welshman is back on track ahead of his return to the French Grand Tour this summer.

Deceuninck – Quick-Step’s Remi Cavagna took the stage five win, while EF-Nippo’s Stefan Bissegger took second, six seconds down. Thomas was third on the stage, 17 seconds adrift, but nearly a minute ahead of Woods’ time.

More to follow…

Results

Tour de Romandie 2021, stage five: Fribourg to Fribourg – ITT (16.19km)

1. Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, in 21-54

2. Stefan Bissegger (Sui) EF Education – Nippo, at six seconds

3. Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, at 17s

4. Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM, at 18s

5. Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers, at 20s

6. Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, at 21s

7. Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, at 29s

8. Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar, at 34s

9. Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers, at 35s

10. Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers, at 37s

Final general classification

1. Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, in 17-59-57

2. Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers, at 28 seconds

3. Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, at 38s

4. Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar, at 39s