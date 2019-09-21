Geraint Thomas pulls out of Road World Championships time trial

Geraint Thomas has pulled out of the UCI Road World Championships time trial event.

The Welshman said he is not in “good enough shape to perform to his best,” and will therefore sit the event out, with British national time trial champion Alex Dowsett now set to be accompanied by John Archibald.

>>> UCI Road World Championships 2019 in Yorkshire: routes, TV guides, start lists

Thomas will still ride the road race for Great Britain, lining up alongside Ineos team-mates Owain Doull, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Ian Stannard, Ben Swift and Mitchelton-Scott’s Adam Yates.

“I’ve tried to get back into shape after my post tour break,” Thomas said, “the decision was made…to skip the time trial and commit to the team for the road race.”

The time trial event will take place on Wednesday 25 September, with riders setting off from Northhallerton and taking on the 54km-long course before arriving in Harrogate.

Four-time world time trial champion Tony Martin (Germany) will be one of the favourites for the title, as will hour-record holder and last year’s Bronze medallist Victor Campenaerts (Belgium).

Primož Roglič will represent Slovenia while new 19-year-old European TT champion Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) could be a dark horse for the win, while Rohan Dennis will be looking to defend his title for Australia.