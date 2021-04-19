Gianni Moscon holds on for stage one victory at Tour of the Alps 2021 after late attack

Gianni Moscon took stage one of the Tour of the Alps 2021 after a late attack saw him go clear solo in the final 3km before being joined by Idar Andersen in the final kilometre, who the Italian beat in the final two-up sprint.

Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) was joined by the young Norwegian, Andersen (Uno-X) in the final kilometre but the youngster stayed on the front until 100 metres from the line where Moscon kicked round to take the victory.

Andersen held on for second ahead of a fast-finishing peloton led by Belarussian Aleksandr Riabushenko (UAE Team Emirates).

Stage two is 121.5km from Innsbruck to a summit finish on the Feichten im Kaunertal along with three climbs along the way.

Results

Tour of the Alps 2021 stage one, Brixen to Innsbruck (140.6km)

1. Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers

2. Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling

3. Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates

General classification after stage one

1. Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers

2. Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling

3. Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates