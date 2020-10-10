Simon Yates withdrawn from Giro d’Italia following coronavirus positive

Simon Yates has been withdrawn from the Giro d’Italia after he returned a coronavirus positive.

The Mitchelton-Scott rider is said to have developed “very mild” symptoms after stage seven and so took a test, which came back positive. A second test re-confirmed that Yates had contracted the virus.

The Brit was isolated in his single room during the testing and will be transported by ambulance to somewhere he can quarantine, his symptoms remain very mild.

The other Mitchelton-Scott riders at the Giro, as well as all the support staff, were all subsequently tested and all returned negative results. They will continue to be tested in the coming days.

“Simon displayed a very mild temperature on Friday evening during our routine temperature checks, which have been completed three times per day during the course of the Giro d’Italia,” Mitchelton Scott team doctor Matteo Beltemacchi said.

“Following the team’s RACESAFE COVID-19 policy, he was isolated in his room and we immediately requested a rapid test using the services offering by the RCS, which has returned positive.

“Simon’s health remains our main concern and, thankfully, his symptoms remain very mild and he is otherwise in good health. We want to thank the RCS for their support in arranging the quick testing and his transport.

“All other riders and staff have returned negative results and have been cleared to continue the race, but as a precautionary measure we will monitor the situation closely and undergo further testing in the coming days.”

At the time of his abandonment, Yates was sitting 21st on GC, 3-52 down on João Almeida and 2-51 behind Vincenzo Nibal (Trek-Segafredo), having lost time on stage three to Mount Etna.

