Giro Rosa 2020: Elisa Longo Borghini takes two-up sprint on stage eight

Elisa Longo Borghini won a two woman sprint to take her first road stage win of this year’s race. The Italian had broken clear with Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) at the foot of the final, vicious climb and out sprinted the Dutch champion to win by a length.

With the withdrawal of Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) after crashing on stage seven, Van der Breggen started the day only 15 seconds behind the overall leader Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) who finished more than a minute down, allowing the Olympic champion to take pink, with one stage remaining.

Result

Giro d’Italia Internazionale Femminile, stage eight: Castelnuovo della Daunia – San Marco la Catola ( 91.5km)

1.Elisa Longo Borghini(Ita) Trek-Segafredo

2. Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels-Dolmans

3. Mikayla Harvey (NZ) Equipe Paule K

General classification after stage eight

1. Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels-Dolmans