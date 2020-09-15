Giro Rosa 2020: Marianne Vos sprints to victory on stage five after tactical ride by CCC-Liv

The former world champion had to ride smart to drop the superior sprinters.
Owen Rogers

Marianne Vos took stage the stage win in Terracina on stage five of the Giro Rosa.

The former world champion out-sprinted her rivals after her CCC-Liv team dropped the world’s best sprinters on the first classified climb of the time.

Annemiek van Vleuten finished safely in the bunch and retains the overall race lead with four stages left to race.

 Results

Giro Rosa 2020, stage five: Terracina to Terracina (110km)

1. Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Live