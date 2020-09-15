Giro Rosa 2020: Marianne Vos sprints to victory on stage five after tactical ride by CCC-Liv

Marianne Vos took stage the stage win in Terracina on stage five of the Giro Rosa.

The former world champion out-sprinted her rivals after her CCC-Liv team dropped the world’s best sprinters on the first classified climb of the time.

>> Save up to 31% with a magazine subscription. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

Annemiek van Vleuten finished safely in the bunch and retains the overall race lead with four stages left to race.

Results

Giro Rosa 2020, stage five: Terracina to Terracina (110km)

1. Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Live