Great Britain announce longlist for Yorkshire World Championships

The longlist of riders who will be hoping to represent Great Britain at their home World Championships in Yorkshire has been released.
With only six places in each road squad and two for the time trial, competition is fierce with a number of stars vying to be chosen for the Worlds squad.
>>> Mark Cavendish and Steve Cummings to race Tour of Britain
15 men have made the long list for the road race, with two former Grand Tour winners in Geraint Thomas (Ineos) and Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) featuring.
Simon’s twin brother Adam also makes the list, while six of Thomas’ Ineos team-mates are up for selection, including Luke Rowe and Tao Geoghegan Hart, as well as British road race champion Ben Swift.
EF Education First’s Hugh Carthy will be hoping for another call up following his 2018 appearance, especially after a strong showing at the Giro d’Italia where he rode to an 11th place and impressed with his willingness to go on the offensive.
Meanwhile, three riders will compete for the two time trial spots. British time trial champion Alex Dowsett (Katusha-Alpecin) will surely take one of the spots, with the Ineos pair of Geraint Thomas and Tao Geoghegan Hart in the running for the other.
Five riders are being considered for the two spots in the women’s time trial, including Lizzie Holden and Pfeiffer Georgi, who won silver and bronze in the recent national time trial championships.
Hannah and Alice Barnes (Canyon SRAM) are up for places in both the TT and road squads, with Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) also in the running to ride a Worlds in her home county while national time trial champion Anna Henderson (TIBCO – SVB) has only made the longlist for the road road.
Lizzie Banks (Bigla Pro Cycling), who won a stage of this year’s women’s Giro d’Italia is also vying for a road spot, as is Lotto-Soudal’s Dani Christmas.
Below you can find the longlists for all four squads. The UCI Road World Championships 2019 will be held in Yorkshire between September 22 and 29 in Harrogate, the fourth time the event has been held in the United Kingdom.
Elite men’s road race (six places)
Adam Blythe
Hugh Carthy
Gabz Cullaigh
Owain Doull
Alex Dowsett
Tao Geoghegan Hart
Matthew Holmes
Chris Lawless
Luke Rowe
Ian Stannard
Ben Swift
Connor Swift
Geraint Thomas
Adam Yates
Simon Yates
Elite men’s time trial (two places)
Alex Dowsett
Tao Geoghegan Hart
Geraint Thomas
Elite women’s road race (six places)
Lizzy Banks
Alice Barnes
Hannah Barnes
Dani Christmas
Lizzie Deignan
Rebecca Durrell
Pfeiffer Georgi
Natalie Grinczer
Anna Henderson
Elizabeth Holden
Nikki Juniper
Hayley Simmonds
Sophie Wright
Elite women’s time trial (two places)
Alice Barnes
Hannah Barnes
Pfeiffer Georgi
Elizabeth Holden
Hayley Simmonds