Great Britain top medal table with two silvers on final day of Glasgow Track World Cup

Great Britain topped the final medal table at the Glasgow Track World Cup after a strong showing on the third and final day of racing.

Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker, who had previously triumphed in the Team Pursuit, joined forces to secure a silver medal in the Madison. The Brits were pipped to gold by the consistent Australian pairing of Annette Edmondson and Georgia Barker, while the world champion Dutch duo of Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters took bronze.

Meanwhile, Mark Stewart also took silver in the Omnium, guaranteeing himself a medal with his victory in the tempo race, to help GB take the overall victory in the second leg of the World Cup.

It was a disappointing afternoon for Jason Kenny, who finished fourth to narrowly miss out on a medal in the Keirin final, being beaten to the line by Sebastien Vigier (France), Maximilian Levy (Germany) and Denis Dmitriev (Russia).

For Archibald and Barker, there silver medal didn’t negate disappointment at how they felt they had raced.

“It was a little bit mixed,” Barker said after taking silver. “We’re not massively happy with how we rode – we could have been a lot better. We were good and we were fast in the sprints, but we didn’t actually compete in enough of them.

“However, it’s quite nice that even when we’re not performing as well as we can, we can still medal.”

The Madison will make its Olympic return at Tokyo 2020, with Barker, Archibald and Laura Kenny vying for the two spots.

GB won six medals over the weekend, with golds in the Women’s Team Pursuit and Keirin, also taking silver in the Men’s Team Sprint and Madison on the opening two days of competition.

The UCI Track Cycling World Cup continues with the third leg in Hong Kong on November 29. Following that, three more rounds remain, with riders heading to Cambridge, New Zealand in December before remaining in Australasia for another leg the next week in Brisbane, Australia. Then, in the new year, the final meet will take place in Milton, Canada at the end of January.