Harry Tanfield leaves Katusha-Alpecin to join Ag2r La Mondiale

Britain’s Harry Tanfield has secured a second season riding at WorldTour level with Ag2r La Mondiale.

The 24-year-old stepped up to the top tier in 2019 with Katusha-Alpecin, but will be moving to the French squad as Katusha undergo a major overhaul for 2020.

Tanfield, a former national champion on the track and silver medallist in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, will focus on the Classics and TTs with Ag2r La Mondiale.

Team manager Vincent Lavenu said: “We’ve had our eye on Harry for two years now and this year we finally have the opportunity to recruit him.

“We are happy to sign such a talented rider, who will elevate us in the field of time trialling.

“Of course, we will count on him in the road races as well and he will play an important role in the group focused on the Classics.”

Tanfield, who had been part of the Huub-Wattbike team on the track, attracted a lot of attention during the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire when he stormed to victory in Doncaster.

In 2019 he joined Katusha, where he rode alongside fellow British time trial star Alex Dowsett.

But it was a trial by fire for Tanfield, who has often struggled to finish races this season as he battled a persistent knee injury.

He said: “I’m definitely very happy about this opportunity. I will meet new team-mates, get acquainted with a new structure, new equipment. It’s really motivating.

“I want to continue to progress in my time trialling. I am still young and I have many things to learn. I know that evolving within the groups of specialists for the Flanders Classics will be very rewarding. I cannot wait for the season to begin.”

>>> Dimension Data reveal new kit for 2020 as team is rebranded as NTT Pro Cycling

Tanfield was one of a number of riders who faced an uncertain future as Katusha-Alpecin bosses announced the team was searching for sponsors.

The team will now be taken over by Israel Cycling Academy, which will step up to WorldTour level next year.