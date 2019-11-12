Dimension Data reveal new kit for 2020 as team is rebranded as NTT Pro Cycling

Dimension Data have revealed their new colours for 2020 as the team is rebranded as NTT Pro Cycling.

The South African WorldTour outfit, which has been home to Mark Cavendish for the last four seasons, will change its headline sponsor to IT company NTT, which owns Dimension Data.

On Tuesday morning (November 12), the squad revealed their new kit for next season, which will be a major departure from their familiar colour scheme.

Chief marketing officer for NTT, Ruth Rowan, said: “We’re delighted to be continuing our partnership with Doug and the team under the NTT brand in 2020. As headline sponsor, we help NTT Pro Cycling to leverage technological innovation to realise its ambition of being ranked among the top 10 cycling teams in the world.

“We’ve brought together our data platforms, analytics and machine learning, and combined them with the NTT Pro Cycling’s expertise in athletic performance to create a truly unique team that is focused on being the best in the world, whilst riding for a cause.”

The new kit will see the team ditch the white and green that has been present in the WorldTour peloton since 2016, in favour of a blue body with a fade to black, and black sleeves. Swiss brand Assos will continue as kit provider for the new season.

Dimension Data has given a huge boost to the South Africa-based charity Qhubeka, with the team raising awareness and giving exposure to the #BicyclesChangeLives campaign.

Team principal Doug Ryder said: “Thanks to all our partners, and in particular our title sponsor NTT Ltd, we strive to be the benchmark within the sport through being a performance-driven, technology-enabled team that is underpinned by our unique purpose-led approach in support of the Qhubeka charity.

“Our commitment to changing lives with Qhubeka remains stronger than ever and we’ll be looking to do so with even greater enthusiasm in 2020. Together with our staff, riders and valued partners, this core belief remains a foundation of our organisation.

“Our team’s story no continues into the next phase, which will see us use our established platform to aim higher and to shoot further. We truly are a team that was born in Africa but created for the world.”