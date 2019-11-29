Should helmets be compulsory in hill climbs and time trials?

A potential shift in hill climbing and time trial rules could see helmets enforced for all riders taking part.

The British body responsible for regulating time trials is considering whether it should enforce stricter safety rules for anyone taking part in the solo events.

Current rules state that only riders under the age of 18 must wear a helmet when competing in time trials and hill climbs held under Cycling Time Trial (CTT) rules, but a proposed change could see riders of all ages having to wear a lid.

As Road CC reports CTT, the governing body responsible for most TTs in the UK, will consider changing the rules so all riders have to wear a helmet to “enhance competitor safety.”

Currently, CTT regulation 15 says: “All competitors under the age of 18 years and/or juniors must wear a properly affixed helmet which must be of hard/soft shell construction. Helmets should conform to a recognised standard.”

But in the agenda for the CTT national council meeting, to be held in Northamptonshire on Sunday (December 1), the Scottish District Committee is proposing an adjustment to the wording.

The proposal says: “In the first sentence, delete the words, ‘under the age of 18 years and/or juniors’ and in the last sentence of the first paragraph delete the words ‘(or parent or guardian if the rider is aged under 18 years of age)’. Explanation: To enhance competitor safety.”

This change of rules would also apply to standard time trials as well as hill climbs, however most competitors do opt to wear a helmet in flat TTs for aerodynamic and safety reasons.

Britain’s other racing governing bodies, British Cycling and the League of Veteran Racing Cyclists (LVRC), have both made helmets mandatory in all competitions held under their rules.

British Cycling says: “A rider whilst racing or training in any cycling discipline, with the exception of training on the open road shall wear properly affixed protective headgear, which must be of a hard/soft shell construction.”

LVRC rules state: “The wearing of hard-shell helmets is mandatory in all events held under LVRC rules. A statement to this effect must appear in all LVRC event programmes.”

There is no British law that compels cyclists of any age to wear a helmet when riding, including on open roads, however the Highway Code does recommend riders wear a helmet.