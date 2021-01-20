How to watch the Santos Festival of Cycling 2021: Live stream all the action from the Australian stage race

The Santos Festival of Cycling 2021 is a unique opportunity for Australian pros to compete in a domestic stage race – here’s how you can live stream this year’s event.

While the 2021 Tour Down Under, the traditional start of the WorldTour calendar, is cancelled there is still an opportunity for Australians to compete in a four-stage race this January, with both men’s and women’s editions being held.

Running from January 21-24, the Santos Festival of Cycling will not be held as a UCI event but will still attract some of the biggest Australian cycling talent.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the race is only open to local teams and riders.

This year, Team BikeExchange will be fielding strong contenders from their line-up of home riders, including Lucy Kennedy and Sarah Roy in the women’s team, and the likes of Cameron Meyer, Luke Durbridge and Lucas Hamilton in the men’s.

But by far the biggest star competing in this one-off edition of the race is Ineos Grenadiers rider Richie Porte, who will temporarily be joining Team Garmin-Australia to compete at home.

The race, centred around the city of Adelaide in South Australia, will feature the famous Willunga Hill climb on stage three and a criterium around Victoria Park on the final day of racing.

How to live stream the Santos Festival of Cycling in the UK, Europe or the US

Unfortunately the Santos Festival of Cycling is not being aired on TV outside of Australia, so cycling fans in the UK and Europe won’t be able to watch the racing from their favourite home broadcasters like Eurosport, GCN or ITV, or FloBikes in the US.

If you live outside of Australia and will want to watch the racing, a VPN will let you access coverage from outside your broadcast area.

Downloading and installing a VPN allows you to trick your computer into thinking it’s elsewhere in the world. This allows you to watch your chosen broadcaster coverage without having to resort to an illegal steam, as long as you stick to the terms and conditions set out by the broadcaster.

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

Try out ExpressVPN for its speed, security and simplicity to use. We also like that it’s compatible with so many devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc).

There are other great options out there of course, but Express VPN gives you the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.

How to watch the Santos Festival of Cycling in Australia

The Santos Festival of Cycling will be broadcast on Australian streaming service 7Plus, with Anna Meares, Matt Keenan and Robbie McEwan joining the coverage.

The women’s race will be broadcast first, followed by the men’s event shortly after each day.

Coverage will start at around 9am each day, aside from the final stage criterium which will take place in the evening.

Full Santos Festival of Cycling TV guide on 7Plus (Adelaide Central Standard Time)

Thursday, January 21

Stage one – Sepplesfield to Tanunda

Women’s: 8.50am to midday

Men’s: 1.05pm to 5pm

Friday, January 22

Stage two – Birdwood to Lobethal

Women’s: 8.50am to 12.15pm

Men’s: 1.05pm – 5pm

Saturday, January 23

Stage three – McLaren Vale to Willunga

Women’s 9.50am – 11.50am

Men’s: 12.50pm – 4pm

Sunday, January 24

Stage four – Victoria Park

Paracycling: 3.10pm-3.40pm

Women’s: 6.45pm – 8.30pm

Men’s: 1.05pm – 5pm