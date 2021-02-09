How to watch Tour de la Provence 2021: Live stream the second big race of the season 

Following the first major stage race of the 2021 season, the excitement continues in France with the Tour de la Provence – here’s how you can watch the next big event on the calendar.

Running over four stages from Thursday, February 11 until Sunday, February 14, the race takes in the familiar terrain of Provence in the south east of France.

The event will also take in the legendary Mont Ventoux, with the peloton riding to the lower checkpoint of Chalet Reynard.

Due to the long list of cancellations and postponements of early-season races, the 2.Pro Tour de la Provence will attract even more attention this year as the start list is stacked with star riders.

>>> Five things to look out for at Tour de la Provence 2021

This year’s competitors will include world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck – Quick-Step), 2019 Tour de France champion Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) and Astana’s rising star Aleksandr Vlasov.

Here are all the ways you can watch the Tour de la Provence 2021

How to watch the Tour de la Provence in the UK

For cycling fans in the UK, the Tour de la Provence will be the first of the 2021 stage races available to watch live as Eurosport will be covering all the action as it happens each day.

Coverage starts with stage on Thursday, live on the Eurosport Player from 12.25 to 3.25pm.

Live streaming coverage continues on the player from 12.40pm to 3.40pm for stage two on Friday, then 1.15pm to 4.15pm on Saturday and finally 12.25pm to 3.25pm on Sunday.

You will also be able to watch the racing via the new GCN+ pass, with coverage starting on the GCN app from 12.25 each day.

To gain access to Eurosport coverage you can subscribe to the Eurosport Player app for £39.99 a year or £6.99 per month.

Access to the GCN Race Pass costs £39.99 a year, with a special launch offer of £19.99 for the year currently available.

Not at home for the Tour de la Provence 2021? No worries – just download and install a VPN and choose your location to watch live as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

You may find access to your favourite home broadcaster is restricted by location. Luckily there is a way you can keep watching anyway – downloading and installing a VPN, which allows you to trick your computer into thinking it’s back at home. This allows you to find your native broadcaster coverage without having to resort to an illegal steam, as long as you stick to the terms and conditions set out by the broadcaster.

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

Try out ExpressVPN for its speed, security and simplicity to use. We also like that it’s compatible with so many devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc).

There are other great options out there of course, but Express VPN gives you the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.

Live stream the Tour de la Provence in the US and Canada

For Canadian Cycling fans, FloBikes will be the only way to live stream the Tour de la Provence and you’ll need a subscription to view (plans start from $12.50 a month).

>>> ‘I just know it’s very hard…and Chris Froome ran up it’ – Riders prepare for early-season ascent of Mont Ventoux in Tour de la Provence

The coverage on FloBikes isn’t available outside of Canada, so if you’re heading abroad from during the racing you may find access to your favourite home broadcaster is restricted by location. Luckily there is a way you can keep watching anyway – downloading and installing a VPN.

It looks as if there is nowhere to watch the racing from the US without the use of a VPN, as FloBikes appears to only be showing the racing in Canada.