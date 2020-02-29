Jasper Stuyven outsprints Yves Lampaert to Omloop Het Nieuwsblad victory

Jasper Stuyven beat Yves Lampaert in a two-up sprint to claim victory at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2020.

The Trek-Segafredo rider proved to be the strongest of the group that went clear with 70km left to race, as a whittling down process occurred as they sped towards the finish line.

Søren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb) finished third after being detached from the duo as they attacked each other with 2km to go, while Matteo Trentin (CCC) took fourth after he was dropped on the Kapelmuur.

Deceuninck – Quick-Step’s Lampaert looked to have played the finish right, staying in Stuyven’s wheel as they came around the final bend.

Lampaert then launched his sprint while Stuyven had his head turned around watching his Belgian compatriot. Therefore, all Stuyven had to do was close the door and use his fresher legs to stay ahead of Lampaert and cross the finish line first.

Full report to follow…

Results

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2020: Ghent to Ninove (200km)

1. Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo

2. Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck – Quick-Step

3. Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Sunweb

4. Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC

5. Tim Declerq (Bel) Deceuninck – Quick-Step

6. Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma

7. Oliver Naesen (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale

8. Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto-Soudal

9. Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama-FDJ

10. Florian Sénéchal (Fra) Deceuninck – Quick-Step