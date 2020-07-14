John Archibald and Ribble-Weldtite team-mates will race the first Cycling Weekly club 10

The first virtual Cycling Weekly club 10 has stepped up a level as John Archibald and a handful of his Ribble-Weldtite team-mates will be lining up this week.

We have teamed up with online training platform Zwift to put on a weekly 10-mile time trial, in the absence of local races due to coronavirus.

>> Struggling to get to the shops? Try 6 issues of Cycling Weekly magazine for just £6 delivered to your door <<

The events, which will start this Wednesday (July 15) at 6pm, are free to enter and open to anyone on the virtual platform – just enter via the Zwift website or on the companion app.

We’ve added two new events taking place this week at the same time after all 250 places in the first race filled up within just a few days, so make sure you get registered.

To raise the stakes, track and time trial specialist will be racing in the event, alongside Zeb Kyffin, Kevin McCambridge, and George Mills-Keeling, who all race for Ribble-Weldtite.

Archibald, brother of Olympic star Katie, has had a phenomenal few yeas of racing, setting records on the track and becoming an unexpected star at the World Championships in Yorkshire.

This week not only do you get to take on most of the CW staff, but also Dr Hutch. The multiple national time trial champion has already entered and is reportedly planning his taper down the very last detail. Kudos to anyone who can beat him.

The 10-mile race on July 15 will be held on the Tempus Fugit course. Virtually pan flat, the route runs through Watopia’s Fuego Flats desert, a popular route for time trials on the platform. We will be hanging the routes over the weeks in order to favour different types of riders.

We’ll be running the results in the following week’s magazine. As we’ll be taking these from zwiftpower.com you’ll first need to register on here. There are a few steps to follow to be registered on here, but this simple guide talks you through it.

>>> Rapha’s Women’s 100 continues with ‘invisible peloton’

Be warned, registering on Zwift power makes all your ride data available for anyone to see, so if you’d rather keep your FTP between you and your power metre, this might not be for you.