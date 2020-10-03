Julian Alaphilippe unveils rainbow jersey and custom Specialized Tarmac SL7 ahead of Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2020

Julian Alaphilippe has unveiled his new world champion’s jersey as well as a custom rainbow Specialized Tarmac SL7.

The Frenchman rode to a stunning victory in Imola, and will now debut his rainbow jersey at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, a Monument currently missing from Alaphilippe’s palmarès and a race he set his sights on at the beginning of the season.

>> Try 5 issues of Cycling Weekly magazine for just £5 in our Autumn Subscription Trial. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

The 28-year-old showed his new kit off for the first time on a recon of the final 65km of the Classic, testing out the climbs that end the race, including the Côte du Rosier and the Côte de la Redoute, alongside team-mates including Bob Jungels, Dries Devenyns and Mauri Vansevenant, the youngster who impressed at Flèche Wallonne with his breakaway exploits.

“I was really excited to join the team for the first time since my win at the World Championships and to see my team-mates again,” Alaphilippe said. “It was a nice ride, made even more enjoyable by the fans on La Redoute, who applauded me. I am looking forward to Sunday and to my first race as World Champion when I’ll be prepared to give it my all for a good result.”

As well as his jersey, Specialized have kitted him out with a custom rainbow-painted Tarmac SL7, finished off with a rainbow helmet too.

“To have this bike waiting for me was a truly beautiful surprise,” Alaphilippe added. “It’s a pleasure to receive this gem here at the hotel and know that it will be mine for a whole year, during which I intend to show it at the front of the races as much as possible.”

It seems Alaphilippe’s appetite for winning hasn’t been sated by his Worlds win but he will face stiff competition at Liège from Flèche Wallonne winner Marc Hirschi (Sunweb), Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling), Michał Kwiatkowski (Ineos) and Tour de France victor Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).

After Liège, the world champion will line up at Brabantse Pijl on Wednesday before heading to the Tour of Flanders on October 18th.