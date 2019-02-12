Katie Archibald, Ed Clancy and Ethan Hayter headline British squad at track World Championships

A host of British reigning world champions will defend their titles in Poland

The British line-up for the track cycling World Championships has been revealed, with big names including Katie Archibald, Ed Clancy and Ethan Hayter taking to the boards.

British Cycling announced its 22-rider squad on Tuesday morning (February 12), ahead of the racing in Poland later this month.

Reigning world champions Archibald, Clancy, Hayter, Kian Emadi, Emily Nelson and Charlie Tanfield will all return to defend their titles.

Olympic stars Elinor Barker, Phil Hindes, and Jason and Laura Kenny will also be racing.

Non-British Cycling programme rider John Archibald – brother of Katie – from the Huub-Wattbike team will be making his Worlds debut, having set a sea level record for the individual pursuit last month.

>>> Lotto-Soudal’s Victor Campenaerts hopes to break Sir Bradley Wiggins’ Hour Record in April

British Cycling performance director Stephen Park said: “Track cycling in this country continues to become more competitive, and there’s a real sense of everyone ramping up their efforts as we head towards Tokyo 2020.

“This made for some difficult decisions for our selection panel but puts us in a good place at this stage of the Olympic cycle where our focus is narrowing on Tokyo.

“Overall I am pleased with the progress we’ve made this year, but that comes with an awareness that other nations are also making progress.

“The World Championships will be a true indicator of where we measure against the rest of the world and I know the team is looking forward to making the most of the opportunity and being able to start fine-tuning our work ahead of Tokyo.”

The Worlds take place in Prusków, Poland between February 27 and March 3.

>>> Fastest pursuit rider at sea level John Archibald can go faster still

Vicky Williamson will be making her return after a potentially career-ending injury she suffered in 2016.

Williamson suffered several fractured vertebra, ribs and her pelvis in a crash during the Rotterdam Six Day track event.

The 25-year-old said: “Competing for Great Britain at this level again was my clear focus during my two years of rehab, and I’ve been overwhelmed by how much support I’ve had.

“I’m over the moon to be selected for the World Championships and I’m going to put everything into these next few weeks of preparations.

Another rider to watch is Matt Walls, who will make Worlds debut after impressing selectors throughout the track season.

Great Britain Cycling Team for 2019 UCI Track Cycling World Championships Prusków:

Men’s endurance

John Archibald (28, Milngavie)

Ed Clancy (33, Huddersfield)

Kian Emadi (26, Stoke-on-Trent)

Ethan Hayter (20, London)

Mark Stewart (23, Dundee)

Charlie Tanfield (22, Great Ayton)

Matt Walls (20, Oldham)

Ollie Wood (23, Wakefield)

Women’s Endurance

Katie Archibald (24, Milngavie)

Elinor Barker (24, Cardiff)

Ellie Dickinson (20, Carlisle)

Neah Evans (28, Aberdeen)

Laura Kenny (26, Cheshunt)

Emily Nelson (22, Lichfield)

Men’s Sprint

Jack Carlin (21, Paisley)

Phil Hindes (26, Krefeld)

Jason Kenny (30, Bolton)

Ryan Owens (23, Milton Keynes)

Joe Truman (21, Petersfield)

Women’s Sprint

Lauren Bate (19, St Helens)

Katy Marchant (26, Leeds)

Vicky Williamson (25, Norwich)