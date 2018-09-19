Łukasz Wiśniowski to leave Team Sky for new BMC/CCC team

The 26-year-old will join the new team to support Greg Van Avermaet in the spring Classics



Team Sky’s Łukasz Wiśniowski will be joining the new BMC/CCC team next season to focus on the spring Classics campaign.

The new team, which has not yet been named, confirmed the Polish rider’s transfer on Wednesday morning.

Wiśniowski has ridden in Team Sky colours for two seasons, but BMC Racing’s parent company Continuum Sports has announced he will move to the new team for 2019.

>>>Out of contract Mark Cavendish could strike deal with Bahrain-Merida for 2019

BMC’s general manager Jim Ochowicz said: “Łukasz Wiśniowski has emerged as one of the up-and-coming Polish talents, so we are excited to welcome him to Continuum Sports in 2018.

“With Greg Van Avermaet as our team captain, Łukasz will have the opportunity to learn from Greg and play a key role in the Classics team next season.”

The BMC Racing team faced closure after the death of team owner and financial back Andy Rihs earlier this year.

But during the Tour de France it was announced BMC would merge with Polish outfit CCC Sprandi Polkowice for the 2019 season.

A number of headline riders had already signed contracts for other teams by the time the merger was confirmed, including Richie Porte, Rohan Dennis and Tejay van Garderen.

Van Avermaet will stay on to lead the team.

Polish rider Wiśniowski will now join the team to bolster their Classics lineup.

The 26-year-old put in some standout performances in the early season, finishing second in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and eight the following day in Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne.

BMC manager Ochowicz said: “Łukasz will gain more experience in the Grand Tours and have his own opportunities at stage races throughout the season.

“At 26-years-old, Łukasz has a long career ahead of him so we are looking forward to helping him reach his potential in the coming years with Continuum Sports.”

Wiśniowski will join a growing list of Polish riders to sign with the new team, as Polish shoe and bag manufacturer CCC merge with the Swiss BMC team.

He joined the WorldTour with the Etixx-Quick Step team in 2015, where he rode for two seasons before moving to Sky.

Wiśniowski said: “I am really happy to join Continuum Sports next year. It is a team with strong riders and of course, I am especially looking forward to the spring Classics as it is a big focus for the team.

“It will be really nice to race with CCC as the new Polish title sponsor and with the Polish riders in the team.”

He added: “Greg Van Avermaet will be our leader for the Classics so I want to support him as much as possible and help the team to have some nice results during the season.

“After the classics, I am excited to do a Grand Tour next year and fight for a stage victory.”