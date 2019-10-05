Mads Pedersen unveils rainbow jersey and bike at first race since becoming World Champion

Mads Pedersen has unveiled his new rainbow jersey for the first time since winning a first men’s road race title for Denmark in Yorkshire.

The Trek-Segafredo rider is racing at the Tour de l’Eurométropole a week after beating Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) in Harrogate, where he gives a first outing to his trade team’s first ever rainbow jersey.

The Dane will then head to Italy to end his season at Tre Valli Varesine on Tuesday (October 8) and then Milano-Torino the following day.

“I still can’t believe it,” said Pedersen. “Earning World Championship stripes is a dream for any rider, and I look forward to honouring them this season and beyond.”

Pedersen also has a custom-painted Trek Madone SLR to match his jersey, with the rainbow stripes decorating the head tube and top tube. Additionally, he has chosen to have the words ‘All or nothing’ and ‘Underdog’ inscribed on the down tube.

“Mads’ win was an incredible achievement,” added art director Brian Lindstrom. “With his custom World Championship bike, we wanted to honour the new champ while honouring the DNA of Madone, keeping a clean, simple, classy design.”

Pedersen became the youngest winner of the men’s World Championship road race since Spain’s Óscare Friere in 1999 and is also the first male Dane to win the jersey, joining Amalie Dideriksen who took the women’s title in 2016.

The 23-year-old flew under the radar in the closing kilometres into Harrogate, with the more experienced Matteo Trentin expected to easily take the sprint finish. However, the Italian didn’t have the legs as he unleashed his sprint in the finishing straight, with Pedersen coming past to clinch a shock victory.