Wout van Aert beats Julian Alaphilippe to win Milan-San Remo 2020

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) won the 2020 Milan-San Remo ahead of Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), with the Belgian beating the defending champion in a two-up sprint to the line on the Via Roma.

The pair had got away after an Alaphilippe attack on the Poggio, and narrowly held off the peloton going into the final few hundred metres.

>> Struggling to get to the shops? Try 5 issues of Cycling Weekly magazine for just £5 delivered to your door <<

Alaphilippe launched his sprint first from behind Van Aert in the final 200m, but he could do nothing to stop his rival from powering to the line just ahead of him.

Michael Matthews (Sunweb) managed to take third from the peloton behind.

More to follow…

Results

Milan-San Remo 2020: Milan to San Remo (305km)

1. Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma, in 7-16-09

2. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quick-Step, at same time

3. Michael Matthews (Aus) Sunweb, at 2 seconds

4. Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe

5. Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

6. Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott

7. Alex Aranburu (Esp) Astana

8. Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team

9. Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto-Soudal

10. Matej Mohorič (Slo) Bahrain-McLaren, all same time