Moreno Moser announces retirement at 28 years old

Moreno Moser has announced his retirement from professional cycling at 28 years old.

Moser, the nephew of Italian legend Francesco Moser, has attempted to relaunch his career in the Professional Continental ranks this year but has now decided to throw in the towel.

The Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizanè rider said he is struggling to perform and will leave the sport after not taking a victory since Trofeo Laigueglia in February last year.

Moser told Italian newspaper La Gazzetta Dello Sport: “I can no longer keep the peaks of form for the performances I am facing.

“I have always been a winner. My down moments have become longer and longer in recent years and are not attributable to any particular physical problems. After many tests we are certain I have no diseases or viruses.”

He added: “I prefer to stop without dragging myself on unnecessarily and out of fairness to everyone.”

Moser started his pro career with Liquigas in 2011, where he stayed until 2016 when he switched to Astana.

He remained with the Kazakh outfit for two seasons before starting stepping down to Pro Continental level with Italian team Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizanè for 2019.

During his career Moser has taken eight wins, most notably Strade Bianche in 2013, as well as the overall and two stages at the 2012 Tour of Poland.

Moser has previously spoken of the pressure he feels from Italian fans as the relative of the great Francesco Moser.

Francesco’s illustrious career, spanning from 1975 to 1988, saw him win the Giro d’Italia in 1984, the World Championships in 1977, Milan San-Remo and Paris-Roubaix three times, among countless other achievements.

Last week, German sprinter star Marcel Kittel announced he would be leaving Katusha-Alpecin and stepping back from professional racing.

The 31-year-old said he wants to return to racing but feels exhausted and has opted to take a break.