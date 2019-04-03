How much prize money will the Tour of Flanders winner get?

The Belgian Monument is one of the most prestigious races on the calendar – this is the reward for winning

The Tour of Flanders is one of the most iconic and prestigious races on the cycling calendar.

First held in 1913, the Belgian cobbled Classic has been the stage for some of the most memorable battles.

Former winners include one-day legends like Fabian Cancellara, Tom Boonen, and Johann Museeuw.

In 2004, a long-overdue women’s event was launched to run alongside the men’s that has been growing in popularity and prestige every year.

>>> Geraint Thomas to star in BBC documentary about his preparation for Tour de France defence

But how much do the winners of each race get?

The prize pot for the men’s Tour of Flanders is €50,000 (£42,700) in 2019, with the winner taking home €20,000 (£17,095) of that.

Second place will take home €10,000, while third gets €5,000.

The money then drops to €2,500 for fourth, €2,000 for fifth, then €1,500 for sixth and seventh.

Finishers in eighth and ninth get €1,000 each. Then every rider from 10th to 20th position get €500 each.

Prize money for the women’s race is considerably less, with the winner getting €1,265 (£1,081) of a total pot of €5,765.

Second place receives €935, third €625, and fourth €375.

The prizes continue to drop with every rider from 11th to 15th taking €130.

Then 16th through to 20th place get €100 each.

>>> Five teams launch bids for promotion to WorldTour

As with the majority of sporting events, the money generated from winning doesn’t just end with the prize money.

The exposure for the individual rider and team in winning a prestigious event will help attract sponsorship and endorsements. Plus riders may also receive a winner’s bonus from the team, a sum which usually remains confidential.

Prize money for cycling is a drop in the ocean when compared with other sports.

Wimbledon’s pot is a whopping £34million, with the men’s and women’s singles winners taking home £2.25million each in 2018.

In Formula One, the Ferrari team took home the most last season – £147million.