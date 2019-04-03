Geraint Thomas to star in BBC documentary about his preparation for Tour de France defence

The one-hour show will give a behind-the-scenes look at life as a Tour winner

Geraint Thomas will star in a BBC documentary focused on preparations for his Tour de France title defence this season.

The hour-long documentary will also trace the Team Sky rider’s life, from growing up in Cardiff to Tour winner.

Geraint Thomas: Easy Rider will follow the Welshman through the opening part of the 2019 season as he prepares to return to the French Grand Tour as reigning champion.

Thomas said: “Last year was an absolutely phenomenal year for me. The support I received from the fans was just incredible.

“As this season gets underway, I’m looking forward to sharing more of my story, and taking the audience with me as I prepare for the races ahead.”

Thomas will film part of the documentary himself, while camera crews will follow him during his build up races in the early season.

Following his training in France and Tenerife, as well as racing at the Tour de Romandie and Tour de Suisse, the documentary aims to give an insight into the pressures a Tour-winning rider faces.

Head of commissioning at BBC Cymru Wales, Nick Andrew said: “Geraint Thomas: Easy Rider will be a stunning portrait of an athlete at the top of his game.

“People know Geraint the humble, warm and witty man, but put him on a bike and he’s the ultimate warrior and a national treasure.

“This film will give our audiences extraordinary and privileged access to his preparation and dedication as he sets out to defend his Tour de France title.”

The film will also include interviews with Thomas and his family, offering a personal insight into his life.

Cardiff-based filmmakers Nimble Productions will make the documentary, following the success of Sam Warburton: Full Contact about the rugby union star.

BBC Two controller Patrick Holland said: “We were gripped by last year’s Tour de France and Geraint Thomas’ triumph.

“This film offers amazing insight into the passion and sacrifice behind the yellow jersey from a new national hero.”

The show will air on BBC One Wales and BBC Two later this year, on a date yet to be announced.