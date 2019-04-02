Dan Martin and Romain Bardet targeted by thieves after Volta a Catalunya crash

The pair had kit stolen while on the floor after the collision

Dan Martin and Romain Bardet were targeted by thieves after crashing in the Volta a Catalunya.

The 70km/h crash happened on a descent during the final stage around Barcelona, with big names being taken out.

Martin (UAE Team Emirates) escaped relatively unhurt while Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale) has been waiting to learn of the extent of the damage.

To add insult to injury, Martin revealed the day after the stage that his Garmin device had been stolen from his bike while he was on the floor after the crash.

The Irishman said on Twitter: “To the guy who stole my Garmin off my bike when I was picking myself up off the floor yesterday; please send the training file to [my coach]. My training peaks needs to be updated.”

Martin was able to finish the stage, but the crash saw him drop from fifth overall to 23rd after battling hard in the Spanish mountains.

He is next due to race at the Tour of the Basque Country.

Bardet, who came off worse in the crash, also confirmed he had fallen victim to thieves.

The Frenchman said on Twitter: “Looks like someone didn’t leave empty handed after our misfortunes.

“Same story for my power meter, which was on my broken bike.”

Bardet suffered chest contusions and external wounds in the crash and was forced to abandon the race.

He is expected to undergo a CT scan to assess the extent of his injuries.

Bardet’s team-mate Tony Gallopin was also caught in the collision and was forced to abandon.

Earlier in the race, footage emerged of a spectator filming himself laughing at an injured rider who crashed on stage one.

The video was published online, showing a Caja Rural-Seguros RGA rider crashing on a descent.