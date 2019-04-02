Pensioner left needing surgery after being assaulted by cyclist

The victim had made a passing comment about the rider not having lights

A pensioner was left needing surgery when he was assaulted by a cyclist, after he made a passing comment about the rider not having lights.

Police have launched a public appeal to find the attacker, who pushed the elderly man to the floor.

Officers released an e-fit picture of the suspect on Tuesday (April 2) after the investigation stalled.

The 70-year-old victim was left with a fractured elbow after the incident in central London and later underwent surgery.

Detective Constable Rob Griffiths from the Metropolitan Police said: “This was an unnecessary and violent incident, which left the victim with serious injuries, requiring surgery, and permanent plates to be fitted in his arm.

“Despite extensive enquiries, we have been unable to identify the suspect. We are now appealing for the public to help.

“Do you recognise the man in the e-fit? Or were you in the area at the time of the assault? Please call us.”

Police said the victim had been watching the rugby in a pub on the afternoon of November 10, 2018.

When he left the pub at around 5pm he was almost struck by a cyclist who was riding without lights, police said.

The victim made a passing comment and the cyclist returned, pushing the victim to the floor.

Police said the suspect is white, approximately 6ft tall, of medium build with short hair and stubble.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CID at Islington police station by calling 101 or tweeting @MetCC quoting CAD 2433/17Mar.

Last month, police launched an investigation after a cyclist was left in a critical condition when he was kicked off his bike by another rider.

The 30-year-old man was riding his bike in Hackney, East London, when the male attacker kicked him from his bike and into a parked car.