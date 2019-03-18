Video shows moment man left in critical condition after being kicked off bike by cyclist

Police are investigating after the victim was seriously injured

CCTV footage has been released of the moment a man was kicked from his bike by another cyclist, leaving him in a critical condition.

The Metropolitan Police launched an investigation after the shocking incident, which happened at around 12.45pm on Sunday (March 10).

A 30-year-old man was riding his bike in Hackney, East London, when the male attacker kicked him from his bike and into a parked car.

A statement from the Met said: “Another cyclist caught up with [the victim] and began to cycle alongside him.

“The male attacker then kicked the victim off his bike, resulting in him falling off and colliding with a parked car.

“The victim was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.”

The attack happened in Wallis Road, Hackney, and the offender fled in the direction of Berkshire Road.

Police said the motive for the attack is currently unknown.

Officers released CCTV of the incident and urged anyone with information to come forward.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s or 30s.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, who recognises the man in the CCTV, or who has information that may assist police to call get in contact.

The Met said officers also want to hear from anyone who may have been threatened or assault by this suspect in and around Hackney.

Call Central East CID on 101 quoting CAD reference 3718/10MAR19.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.

Last month, footage emerged of a car passenger leaning out of the window of a moving vehicle to push a woman off her bike in a country lane.

Footage of the incident was taken by someone in the car and posted on Twitter and YouTube.

The video shows the car travelling along a country road, before the driver pulls slightly out and slows as the vehicle approaches the woman.

A hooded passenger then leans out of the back window and pushes the woman, who can be heard shouting as she falls into a hedge.