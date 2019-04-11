How much prize money will the winner of Paris-Roubaix 2019 get?

Paris-Roubaix is just a few days away and the Classics season is wide open.

With many of the favourites missing out on big results so far this season, the chances of an outsider taking victory in Roubaix Velodrome seem high.

Former winners Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) have both yet to take a Classics win this year, and will be looking to repeat their past glories on Sunday (April 14).

Cyclocross star Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) has been consistent all spring, while Zdenek Štybar (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) is having the season of his career.

But how much will the eventual winner of the 2019 Paris-Roubaix take home?

The total prize pot for this year’s edition is €91,000 (£78,000), with the winner taking home €30,000 (£25,000) of that.

Second place on the day will be awarded €22,000 (£17,000) and third gets €15,000 (£12,000).

Prizes for the top ten then start at €7,500 for fourth down to €1,100 for tenth.

The money then drops to €500 each for those finishing 16th to 20th.

Of course there is no women’s edition of Paris-Roubaix, despite numerous calls for one by the likes of Lizzie Deignan.

By comparison, the prize pot for the men’s Tour of Flanders was €50,000 (£42,700) in 2019, with the winner Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) taking home €20,000 (£17,095) of that.

Second place Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) took home €10,000, while third Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) got €5,000.

Prize money for the women’s race was considerably less, with winner Marta Bastianelli (Team Virtu) getting €1,265 (£1,081) of a total pot of €5,765.

As with the majority of sporting events, the money generated from winning doesn’t just end with the prize money.

The exposure for the individual rider and team in winning a prestigious event will help attract sponsorship and endorsements. Plus riders may also receive a winner’s bonus from the team, a sum which usually remains confidential.

Prize money for cycling is a drop in the ocean when compared with other sports.

Wimbledon’s pot is a whopping £34million, with the men’s and women’s singles winners taking home £2.25million each in 2018.

In Formula One, the Ferrari team took home the most last season – £147million.