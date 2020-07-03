Nairo Quintana escapes unscathed after being hit by vehicle during training

Nairo Quintana has escaped unscathed after he was hit by a vehicle while out training in Colombia.

The 30-year-old has not sustained any injuries serious enough to require a visit to the hospital, having been out on home roads with his brother and team-mate Dayer Quintana.

>> Struggling to get to the shops? Try 6 issues of Cycling Weekly magazine for just £6 delivered to your door <<

A picture published by a Colombian radio station shows Quintana sat on a chair with police talking to his brother, a team-car parked behind with the pair’s bikes mounted onto the roof.

“Nairo Quintana was hit by a vehicle during training, we will give you more information about his health as soon as possible,” his Arkéa-Samsic team said in a statement.

>>> Tweets of the week: Have you ever tried running over a line of moving cyclists?

The incident took place in betwen the towns of Tunja and Motavita, located to the north-east of the Colombian capital Bogota and near to where Quintana is from.

A special chartered flight is booked for July 19 to bring a number of Colombian pros back to Europe ahead of the resumption of the cycling season, with the likes of Richard Carapaz needing to travel 900km by bike and car in order to make the flight.

During coronavirus lockdown in May, Nairo Quintana secured Colombian pros the right to train outside, having made a direct request to the Colombian Government.

The special dispensation meant riders had to carry their UCI licences with them while out riding, and helped them reduce losing any ground to European pros who were able to train outside again following easing of lockdown restrictions.