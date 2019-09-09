The Netherlands confirms strong teams for Yorkshire World Championships

The Netherlands has revealed strong line-ups for the UCI Road World Championships in Yorkshire later this month, with potential winners for both the men’s and women’s road races.

>>> Yorkshire UCI Road World Championships 2019: routes and more

Mathieu van der Poel is the big name on the men’s roster, with some strong support that includes Paris-Roubaix and Tour of Flanders winner Niki Terpstra.

Bauke Mollema, Dylan van Baarle, Mike Teunissen, Sebastian Langeveld, Jos van Emden and Pieter Weening will also start the 285km race between Harrogate and Yorkshire.

Van der Poel, despite being just 24, is one of the favourites to take the rainbow bands in a sensational season that saw him win Amstel Gold Race and De Brabantse Pijl among his six victories on the road this year. He also took three UCI Mountain Bike World Cup victories this summer, taking a break from the road following Amstel Gold.

The women’s team will be clear favourites to deliver victory in their 150km race from Bradford to Harrogate. Three-time world champion Marianne Vos and defending champion Anna van der Breggen both feature, as does two-time world time trial champion Annemiek van Vleuten and 2017 road race champion Chantal Blaak.

Perhaps the most surprising omission from the team is Lorena Wiebes, who misses out despite sitting top of the UCI World Ranking and taking 15 wins this season. The remaining places in the team are taken by Amy Pieters, Floortje Mackaij, Lucinda Brand and Demi Vollering.

For the time trials, Van Vleuten, Van der Breggen and Brand will ride in the 30km women’s race, while Van Baarle and Van Emden ride in the 54km men’s race.

Pieters, Brand and Riejanna Markus are the three women in the first ever Worl Championships mixed relay competition, with Koen Bouwman joining Mollema and Van Emden to make up the team. The Dutch won the first ever mixed relay race at the European Championships in August.

Netherlands squad for UCI Road World Championships 2019

Elite men

Individual time trial: (54 km)

Dylan van Baarle

Jos van Emden

Road race: (285 km)

Mathieu van der Poel

Niki Terpstra

Bauke Mollema

Dylan van Baarle

Mike Teunissen

Sebastian Langeveld

Jos van Emden

Pieter Weening

Elite women

Individual time trial: (30 km)

Annemiek van Vleuten

Anna van der Breggen

Lucinda Brand

Road race: (150 km)

Anna van der Breggen

Chantal Blaak

Lucinda Brand

Amy Pieters

Floortje Mackaij

Annemiek van Vleuten

Demi Vollering

Marianne Vos

Mixed relay: (28 km)

Amy Pieters

Lucinda Brand

Riejanne Markus

Jos van Emden

Koen Bouwman

Bauke Mollema