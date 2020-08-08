Primož Roglič beats Egan Bernal in Jumbo-Visma masterclass on Tour de l’Ain stage two

Primož Roglič out-sprinted Egan Bernal to claim stage two of the Tour de l’Ain and take the GC lead.

Jumbo-Visma put on a show of dominance as they hammered the pace and left Egan Bernal isolated while having three of their own riders in the front group of six.

Bernal’s final domestique, Jonathan Castroviejo, was dropped with 24km remaining, before making his way back on 13km later, trying to pull Steven Kruijswijk back, who had attacked to test Jumbo-Visma’s rivals.

Bernal then put in his own move, dragging Kruijswijk back into the fold, then hanging on in the final few kilometres, Roglič then outsprinting him to take both the stage win and bonus seconds.

Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) finished third on the same time, while Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) and Kruijswijk followed seconds later.

Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma), in his first stage race back in over a year, had upped the pace on the penultimate climb, dispensing with Chris Froome (Ineos) and then his team-mate Geraint Thomas soon after.

Thomas eventually finished six and a half minutes down alongside Dumoulin, while Froome was 12 minutes behind Roglič.

Roglič now takes a 10-second GC lead over Bernal into the final stage three, which features two category one climbs before a summit finish on the Grand Colombier.

Results

Tour de l’Ain 2020, stage two: Lagnieu to Lélex Monts-Jura

1. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, in 3-58-14

2. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos

3. Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates, both at same time

4. Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkéa-Samsic, at one second

5. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma, at six seconds

6. Jesús Herrada (Esp) Cofidis, at 14s

7. Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates, at same time

8. João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, at 15s

9. Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) Ineos, at 19s

10. Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC, at same time

General classification after stage two

1. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, in 7-14-58

2. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos, at 10 seconds

3. Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates, at 12s

4. Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkéa-Samsic, at 18s

5. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma, at 23s

6. Jesús Herrada (Esp) Cofidis, at 31s

7. Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates, at same time

8. João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, at 32s

9. Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC, at 36s

10. Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo, at 39s