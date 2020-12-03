Primož Roglič wins the Vélo d’Or 2020

Primož Roglič has been voted the winner of the Vélo d’Or 2020, beating some of the biggest names currently riding in the sport, taking the title away from Julian Alaphilippe who won in 2019.

Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) had an incredible season, especially considering how all over the place it was. While he lost the lead of the Tour de France on the penultimate day, he won Liège-Bastogne-Liège and then his second Vuelta a España.

He also dominated in the Tour de l’Ain where he won all but one stage (coming second), he also led the Critérium du Dauphiné before crashing out. He also took sixth place in the World Championship road race along with the Slovenian road race title and second in the national time trial.

Others nominated for the award were Tour de France champion, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), who was automatically nominated because of his win.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) were both on the list thanks to both riders having another superb season, Van Aert arguably having the better of the two.

Others nominated for the award were Remco Evenepoel and Tour green jersey winner Sam Bennett from Deceuninck – Quick-Step, along with world champion, Alaphilippe.

World time trial champion, Filippo Ganna and surprise Giro d’Italia winner Tao Geoghegan Hart from the Ineos Grenadiers made the list after their amazing displays in Italy.

Anna van der Breggen of Boels-Dolmans dominated the women’s scene with both world road race and time trial titles along with the Giro Rosa among other titles. Pauline Ferrand-Prévot was the only other woman on the list.

With the final four spots going to multiple Tour stage winner Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal), Il Lombardia winner Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Flèche Wallonne winner Marc Hirschi (Team Sunweb) and Dauphiné winner Daniel Martínez (EF Pro Cycling).

The Vélo d’Or is ran by the French Vélo Magazine where journalists from around the world vote for the rider they think deserves the award.