Riders quarantined in UAE finally get bikes and turbo trainers with 10 days still left on lockdown

Riders still quarantined in the UAE can now get back to training after they had bikes and turbo trainers delivered to their rooms.

There are currently three teams – Cofidis, Groupama-FDJ and Gazprom-RusVelo -being held in their Abu Dhabi hotel after the UAE Tour was abandoned because of a coronavirus.

Health authorities in the country say there are six new cases of the Covid-19 virus, apparently connected to two previous cases on the race.

On Wednesday evening, the UCI announced that the riders being held would be released by March 14 at the latest, meaning they will have been kept in their hotel rooms for more than two weeks.

Thanks to the race organiser RCS, the riders in the hotel have been given their bikes and turbo trainers so they can keep their fitness up while they’re under quarantine.

Cofidis rider Nathan Haas said on Instagram: “Never in my life have I been so happy to be doing an ergo. Finally moving my body after six days.

“Thanks to the crew here in Abu Dhabi who accessed me a trainer and bike earlier this morning. Then about half an hour after the bike arrived we got the news that our teams that the team bikes were going to be released from the paddock. So finally we have exercise.

“I think I can actually see the light now that I can use my body and keep my brain sane.”

Groupama-FDJ has been forced to announce it will not be able to race in the coming weeks because of the quarantine.

A statement from the team said: “Lacking sufficient numbers of available riders and staff, partly due to the quarantine period observed in the UAE, our team regrets to announce its inability to take part in upcoming Strade Bianche [since cancelled], GP Larciano and Tirreno-Adriatico.”

According to the Abu Dhabi authorities and the UCI, six people still under quarantine have tested positive for Covid-19 and have been taken to hospital for monitoring.

Those who have been in contact with the patients are being kept in their rooms for more tests.

A statement from cycling’s international governing body said: “The UCI continues to closely follow the situation and is committed to ensuring that all those concerned can return home as soon as possible. It is also taking care that there is optimal communication with the concerned teams so that they are informed on a daily basis of the evolution of the situation.”