Sierra Leone cyclists launch crowdfunder to get them to UCI Africa Tour opener

Cyclists from Sierra Leone have been handed a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity to compete abroad after ASO invited them to the first race of the UCI Africa Tour 2020, the Tour de Faso in Burkina Faso.

Representing the country will be the Lunsar Cycling Team, that is, if they manage to raise the funds necessary to be on the start line come October 25.

In order to make the 1,600km journey inland across Guinea and the Ivory Coast, along with racing equipment and funds for six riders and three support staff, a crowdfunding campaign has been launched to raise the £6,550 needed.

Domestic racing opportunities are limited in Sierra Leone, and so races in other West African nations are necessary for rider development.