Sierra Leone cyclists launch crowdfunder to get them to UCI Africa Tour opener

Cyclists from Sierra Leone have been handed a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity to compete abroad after ASO invited them to the first race of the UCI Africa Tour 2020, the Tour de Faso in Burkina Faso.
Representing the country will be the Lunsar Cycling Team, that is, if they manage to raise the funds necessary to be on the start line come October 25.
In order to make the 1,600km journey inland across Guinea and the Ivory Coast, along with racing equipment and funds for six riders and three support staff, a crowdfunding campaign has been launched to raise the £6,550 needed.
Domestic racing opportunities are limited in Sierra Leone, and so races in other West African nations are necessary for rider development.
“Cycling in Sierra Leone has been struggling for a number of years, receiving no financial support for its activities from the Ministry of Sport since 2012,” Winston Crowther, president of the Sierra Leone cycling federation, told Cycling Weekly
We are currently developing a group of riders for the future, athletes we have a great deal of hope for. The invitation to participate in the Tour de Faso comes at a vital time in their development and represents a perfect chance for these young talents to compete abroad.”
There have been 30 editions of the Tour de Faso since 1987, which takes place over 10 days and is operated by Tour de France organisers ASO. Since 2005, it has operated as a professional event as part of the UCI Africa Tour. In 2014 it was cancelled because of the Ebola outbreak.
Throughout the UCI Africa Tour, which consists of a series of one-day and stage races, riders accumulate points and the rider with the most wears the UCI Africa Tour jersey.
.