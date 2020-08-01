Silvian Dillier doubts coronavirus positive as he is pulled from Strade Bianche

Silvan Dillier has cast doubt on being diagnosed with coronavirus, which has seen him pulled from Strade Bianche, calling himself “the healthiest person on Earth”.

After Dillier’s positive, subsequent tests came back negative and he says he seriously doubts the positive test as he’s experienced no symptoms.

“I’ve had more tests in the past few days and they have all been negative. Even with a blood test, all values ​​were good.”

Dillier has criticised the system currently in place to protect the peloton from coronavirus, saying what’s happened to him is “not correct”.

“The whole health system is a damn joke! In my opinion, it is borderline to simply imprison healthy people,” he continued.

The Swiss rider had posted a photo of himself on a flight but has not joined up with his team-mates before the race, with all of them testing negative and set to start as planned.

Both Israel Start-Up Nation and UAE Team Emirates were forced to pull riders from the Vuelta a Burgos due to the risk they may pass on the coronavirus, as cycling tentatively returns following a four-month break.

There was bad news for the women’s peloton at Strade Bianche too, as Trek-Segafredo had six bikes stolen the night before the start.

Thieves broke through the roof of their truck and took off with six Émonda models, forcing the team to take the start line on spares.