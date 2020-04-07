Sponsor vows to stick with British women’s team CAMS-Tifosi despite lack of racing

The lack of racing during the global coronavirus crisis has caused chaos for cycling’s fragile economy, but one British women’s team have receiving the full backing of their sponsor.

CAMS, a cycling accident support company and headline sponsor of UCI Continental squad CAMS-Tifosi, has announced that its three-year deal remains in place despite the uncertainty.

A statement from the sponsor, a cycling accident help service, said: “CAMS are pleased to confirm the three-year sponsorship of the CAMS-Tifosi UCI registered women’s cycling team remains in place and is completely unchanged, despite the global Coronavirus pandemic and suspension of national and international racing.

“Although some other sponsors in the sport have felt the need to reduce or cut back on sponsorship in view of the ongoing global Coronavirus crisis, CAMS is very much looking forward beyond the present situation to see the team compete successfully in future events.”

The lack of racing and visibility for sponsors has already had an impact on some of cycling’s top teams.

Earlier this month, CCC Team suspended a majority of its staff and heavily reduced rider salaries in order for the team to continue.

This news follows uncertainty over the financial health of their title sponsor, Polish shoe company CCC.

Founder and apparent fourth richest person in Poland, Dariusz Miłek, said sponsorship would have to be “reduced or stopped” due to cost-cutting measures being implemented as the company’s revenue fell nine per cent and the company share price fell to just 90 per cent of its 2018 level.

Bahrain-McLaren’s riders have already been forced to take 70 per cent pay cuts, with Lotto-Soudal’s riders also taking salary reductions as their support staff were made temporarily unemployed.

CAMS-Tifosi started their season at the Vuelta Comunidad Valenciana Feminas in February, but are now unsure when their next race will be after the UCI suspended the international calendar.