Sunweb rider ready for comeback after testicle injury

A Sunweb rider is ready to make his comeback after suffering a nasty testicle injury in a crash.

Chris Hamilton revealed last month that he had ruptured his testicle in a fall while training and was unsure when he would be able to make his return

The Australian, who joined Sunweb back in 2017, said the injury was “just as painful as you think.”

Now having recovered faster than expected, Hamilton is on his way to Europe to rejoin the peloton.

In an update posted on Instagram, he said: “It’s now been six weeks since my little accident, initially this is how long I was expected to be off the bike.

“To speed up the healing process of my spuds, I decided to do the most manly thing I could think of.”

Hamilton spent his time off the bike taking the engine out of his car and putting it back together and in the process healed much quicker than expected.

He has already flown back to Europe ready to begin racing once again.

Hamilton added: “I’ve been properly training for about a month now and will be racing again in about a week and half.

“I’m back off to Europe today, despite having to sit out all the racing it’s been a bloody good summer.”

Hamilton was riding on a bike path when he had a small crash, which resulted in the ruptured testicle.

Male genital trauma is a fairly rare but potentially serious injury in sports, which can occur through falls, collisions, straddle injuries, kicks and equipment malfunction, according to a study on sportsmed.theclinics.com.

Hamilton had been due to kick off his season at the Australian National Championships on Sunday (January 12) but he didn’t take to the start.

Last season he finished sixth overall in the Tour Down Under, eighth in the Tour of Poland and 34th overall in the Giro d’Italia.

So far he has three Grand Tours to his name – the 2017 Vuelta a España, and the last two editions of the Giro – but he has yet to race the Tour de France.