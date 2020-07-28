‘The team made the right decision’: Alex Dowsett pulled from Vuelta a Burgos as precaution after team-mate tests positive for coronavirus

Alex Dowsett has been forced to pulled out of the Vuelta a Burgos after a team-mate tested positive for coronavirus.

British time trial champion Dowsett was set to restart his season with Israel Start-Up nation in Spain, but the team have had to taken action after one of their riders not down to compete in Burgos was confirmed to have Covid-19.

On Monday morning (July 27) Israeli rider Omer Goldstein, who was scheduled to race next week, tested positive for coronavirus and has gone into quarantine.

His compatriot Itamar Einhorn was the only rider who had been in direct contact with Goldstein, before he was scheduled to start the Vuelta a Burgos on Tuesday.

Einhorn and Dowsett were re-tested, along with staff members who were in contact with Einhorn.

But the results did not arrive in time for the start of stage one, which meant both riders had to be pulled from the race.

The results have now confirmed that Einhorn has not contracted coronavirus from Goldstein.

Dowsett said: “It’s a big disappointment that I did not take the start of Vuelta a Burgos. But even the tiny the risk of me returning a positive test for COVID – caused us to act responsibly and reassuringly for the whole peloton, so that everyone can put their mind at ease. The team made the right decision to ensure that the bubble is absolutely secure. I completely support and respect the decision for my withdrawal from the race and I wish the guys the best of luck and hope to start racing again soon.

“Big thanks to the team, the race and UCI for the measures put in place to keep us all safe in these times.”