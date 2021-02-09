‘The UCI should care about things that need more urgent attention than this’: Riders react to new ban on forearms time trial position

The UCI has recently announced that it will be banning the so called ‘supertuck’ position in races, as well as littering outside of specified areas, and now the time trial aero position on road stages.

Riders have been using this position for many years now to help them be more aerodynamic while riding in the break, on the front of the peloton or on the attack, and it has grown in popularity as riders look for the vital gains that can help them to victory.

Cycling’s governing body the UCI has now chosen to ban the position, deeming it to be too dangerous to do on the road, especially when other riders’ safety is at stake as well as the rider using the position. This has not been met well by much of the pro peloton though.

>>> ‘We are definitely one of the strongest teams out there’: The two best friends aiming to deny Van der Poel and Van Aert in the Classics

André Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation) tweeted a reply to Cyclingnews‘ story, saying: “UCI, how many riders did you actually ask to change rules like that? It is getting more and more complicated and in fact the UCI should care about things what needs more urgent attention than this….”

Louis Vervaeke (Alpecin-Fenix) said “How many riders died, crashed so hard they where paralysed or where in [sic] a coma after doing a super tuck or riding with hands on there handlebars? And how many did because of unsafe roads, motorbikes or unapproved barriers? Can you still count them?

Bob Jungels (Ag2r Citroën Team) took a more sarcastic approach to his tweet: “I’m really glad to see these security issues being adressed [sic] *Clapping hands emoji*

This is exactly what we need to move forward in our sport…. *Three facepalming emojis*”

British rider, Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation) said: “Sometimes I feel like we as riders should be able to issue fines, penalties and dq’s to the various powers that be for their own rule breaches.”

Followed up by: “Also, for reference, where exactly does one’s wrist end, and forearm start? Asking for a friend.”

Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious), a rider who has been a prolific user of the more extreme positions including the supertuck, said in a reply to someone suggesting riders should accept they’re role models to children:

“If that’s so, we should ban the sport. And all other extreme sports as well. Oh wait, you shouldn’t copy dangerous staff [sic] you see people do on television.”

Former Tour de France yellow jersey wearer, Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert Matériaux) chose to give advice to the UCI: “Hey UCI, it seems to us cyclists that you guys are a bit out of inspiration about where to go with our sport and the safety therein.”

Before going on to say they should read his article where he writes about the sport in general suggesting they’d learn something if they did.

Jacopo Guarnieri (Groupama-FDJ) is still wondering if the UCI will do anything about the organisers at the Tour of Poland after the barriers failed to support Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) in horror crash last year:

“I think those UCI rules about arms on the handlebar and descend position are good. Although I’m still waiting to know what was or will be the sanctions for Tour of Poland organiser.”

Iljo Keisse (Deceuninck – Quick-Step), replying to a story by Belgian site Sporza in Dutch, said: “We will decide for ourselves how we cycle and descend. The UCI should first make sure that everything within their responsibility is in order.”

However, Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) agreed with the new rules: “I think the UCI should be applauded for being proactive for once.

“Too often rules are implemented reacting to serious injuries or worse. Riding helmetless is perfectly safe, until you crash and hit your head. The barriers in Poland were ‘safe’ for 12 years. Just 2 examples.”

The new rules are set to come into force on April 1 2021. Riders will no doubt use the time until then to use the banned positions to the fullest before the rule starts on April Fools’ Day.