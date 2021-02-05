UCI to ban ‘super tuck’ with suspension touted as possible punishment

The UCI will look to eradicate the ‘super tuck’ from the professional peloton, with riders facing possible suspension from races if caught descending on their top tube.

The aerodynamic position that allows riders to descend faster is often criticised as being a dangerous manoeuvre, and cycling’s governing body are banning it alongside a range of new measures to improve rider safety.

Stricter regulations surrounding riders discarding bottles and rubbish on the road will also be introduced, with race organisers needing to set up collection zones every 30-40km.

Vehicles in the race convoy, including motos and TV helicopters, will see an introduction of a licence points system to monitor drivers’ experience. This comes after a season that saw Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) crash out of the Tour of Flanders after a collision with a moto, while riders at the Giro d’Italia were left injured after a helicopter blew barriers across the road and into their path.

For barriers in the final kilometre of a race concluding in a bunch sprint, the UCI says there will be rules on their weight and positioning, including no space being allowed in between them. These new barrier standards won’t be introduced until the 2022 season, however.

The UCI will also look to improve the signalling used by marshals during races to notify the riders of road furniture, and events will be compelled to appoint and train a safety manager as soon as possible.

The super tuck rule will be in place from April 1, and the UCI will spend the time until then promoting and informing riders of it.

“Unprecedented rider safety measures were taken today at the UCI Management Committee. I’d like to thank once again all stakeholders involved for their collaboration. We also announced the launch of a new strategy for sustainable development,” UCI President David Lappartient said.