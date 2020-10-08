Tom Dumoulin and Primož Roglič will ride Vuelta a España 2020

Tom Dumoulin and Primož Roglič will both ride the Vuelta a España after their huge disappointment at the Tour de France.

The Jumbo-Visma pairing will be hoping for some success after Roglič came within one day of winning the Tour, before the dream fell to pieces on the final time trial to La Planche des Belles Filles.

Roglič, with Dumoulin riding in support, finished second in the Tour after leading the race from stage nine as Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) took the victory with a huge ride in the TT.

Dumoulin has now confirmed that both he and Roglič will be lining up in Spain as joint leaders on October 20, in the hopes of finding some redemption.

Appearing on Dutch TV channel 1Limburg, Dumoulin said: “If I am better in the Vuelta, he will ride for me and if Primož is better again, then we have the same scenario as in the Tour. I don’t want to ride for myself and then finish seventh.”

Dumoulin is looking to be back on form after he struggled with injuries and illness over the last two seasons, finishing seventh in the Tour and second in the stage 20 TT.

Since finishing the Tour, Dumoulin has finished 10th in the World Championships TT, then 14th in the road race, before taking 12th in Liège-Bastogne-Liège last weekend.

Meanwhile Roglič has carried his form from the Tour, finishing sixth in the Worlds and then taking victory in Liege as Julian Alaphilippe raised his arms too early.

Winner of the 2017 Giro d’Italia Dumoulin said: “I am where I want to be. I ride very well and get a little better every week. I hope to really feel the top form again, if not this year then next year.”