Tom Pidcock says he doesn’t know where he was going on Poggio descent at Milan – San Remo

Tom Pidcock says that when he launched his attack on the descent from the Poggio at Milan – San Remo he didn’t know where he was going, eventually finishing on the same time as winner Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) and in 15th place.

“It went alright to be fair,” Pidcock said of his ride. “It’s my first Monument, 300km, and I wasn’t really supposed to be there in the final! But I felt really good and I’m pleased with it, for sure – but I want more. I learnt a lot, the team rode really well, and I’m happy.

“The team rode so well for me and [Michał] Kwiatowski and I was able to follow on the Poggio. Then I thought I’d try a little attack on the descent to see if they’d give me a gap but I didn’t really know where I was going! So that didn’t really work so well. I was a bit too far forward going into the final and the line came up on me fast, but overall I’m happy. It’s a good result to take into the cobbled Classics.”

Pidcock says the week leading up to his Monument debut was difficult, not being able to train properly due to a sore knee.

“It’s been a difficult week with slight tendonitis in my knee which made it hard, mentally. I couldn’t do the training I was supposed to so I didn’t come here with perfect preparation but I think I was pretty good on the day.”

Pidcock was delivered to the front by team-mate and world time trial champion Filippo Ganna, with Italian TV and media apoplectic that their home rider wasn’t riding his own race, which the Italian refuted on social media after the race.

“It’s been three days since I finished Tirreno-Adriatico, I had the flu (negative PCR test so don’t worry). Today’s tactics for Milan – San Remo were made accordingly,” Ganna said. “So kindly, can we not all be sports directors…but having said that, thank you for your support and see you next time.”