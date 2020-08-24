How to live stream the Tour de France 2020: Where to watch the French Grand Tour 

The 2020 Tour de France is here – find out how you can live stream the delayed edition of the race.

This season has been hugely uncertain for both cycling fans and riders, but the biggest event on the calendar is scheduled to kick off in Nice on Saturday (August 29).

>> Save up to 31% with a magazine subscription. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

After the UCI suspended all racing back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tour de France was delayed from its usual slot in July and was reorganised for later in the summer.

This year’s race will now run from late August and finish in Paris on September 20, following the same course that was originally planned.

Riders will face a tough edition of the race, with eight mountain finishes and an uphill time trial to decide the winner of the 2020 yellow jersey.

Check out the full route here.

There have already been some surprises ahead of the race, as both Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome have been left out of the Team Ineos squad, as the British outfit backs Egan Bernal to defend his 2019 title.

But Bernal will face a tough challenge from Jumbo-Visma, as Primož Roglič has been in outstanding form in 2020 and will have support from a strong team including Tom Dumoulin.

Here is the full start-list for the 2020 Tour de France.

How to live stream the Tour de France 2020 in the UK

For British fans, there are a few options on how to watch the 2020 Tour de France, as Eurosport, GCN and ITV4 will be showing the action.

Eurosport viewers can catch the live racing on Eurosport 1 with coverage starting between 11am and 12.50pm each day depending on the stage, then running to around 4.30pm or 5.15pm.

GCN will also be showing the race live from their new Race Pass at similar times to the Eurosport broadcast.

ITV4 will also be returning with their usual live coverage of the Tour de France each day, with coverage starting between 11am and 12.30pm each day and an hour-long highlights package from 7pm to 8pm.

To gain access to Eurosport coverage you’ll either need a sports package through Sky or Virgin Media, or you can subscribe to the Eurosport Player app for £39.99 a year or £6.99 per month.

Access to the GCN Race Pass costs £39.99 a year.

Not in the UK for the Tour de France 2020? No worries – just download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch live as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

How to live stream the Tour de France 2020 when you’re not in your country

If you’re heading abroad during the racing –whether that be inside the UK or anywhere else – you may find access to your favourite home broadcaster is restricted by location. Luckily there is a way you can keep watching anyway – downloading and installing a VPN, which allows you to trick your computer into thinking it’s back at home. This allows you to find your native broadcaster coverage without having to resort to an illegal steam, as long as you stick to the terms and conditions set out by the broadcaster.

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

Try out ExpressVPN for its speed, security and simplicity to use. We also like that it’s compatible with so many devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc).

There are other great options out there of course, but Express VPN gives you the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.

Watch the Tour de France 2020 from the USA and Canada

Viewers on the other side of the Atlantic will be able to follow the Tour de France live both in Canada and the US.

US viewers will be able to watch the racing with live coverage across NBC, NBCSN and CNBC.

Daily live coverage will start with stage one 8am ET on NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold and Peacock Premium.

The NBC Sports Gold cycling pass is only available in the US and costs $54.99 for a season.

Flo Bikes will also be streaming the racing for viewers in Canada and you’ll need a subscription to view (plans start from $12.50 a month).

Flo Bikes isn’t available outside of the US or Canada, so if you’re heading abroad from America during the racing you may find access to your favourite home broadcaster is restricted by location. Luckily there is a way you can keep watching anyway – downloading and installing a VPN.

How to watch the Tour de France 2020 in Australia

For Australian fans, you can watch the racing from 9pm AEST on SBS and SBS On Demand.