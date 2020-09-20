Share your thoughts: Did you enjoy the Tour de France 2020? 

The 2020 Tour de France has been full of countless surprises, but what are your thoughts on this year’s race?

After it was unclear if the race would even go ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tour finally got underway in late August and we were treated to some thrills and upsets along the way.

Surprisingly, through all the uncertainty, rising cases of coronavirus in France and thousands of tests, the race made it all the way through to Paris with no major incidents.

While it appeared that Primož Roglič would run away with the victory, the penultimate stage time trial on La Planche des Belles Filles changed everything, and it’s Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) who emerged the victor.

The whole cycling world was left in shock as the 21-year-old Slovenian overturned his minute deficit on general classification and pulled out a minute lead, with no more GC racing left.

But there were also plenty of other moments in the race – from the favourites who lost time in the crosswinds, the battle between Peter Sagan and Sam Bennett for the green jersey, to reigning champion Egan Bernal dropping out of the race.

Richie Porte fans were also treated to the Australian battling his way onto the podium with a fantastic time trial on stage 20.

We want to hear from Cycling Weekly readers to get your thoughts on the Tour de France 2020.

Did you enjoy the race? Were there any major disappointments? How did Covid-19 change the race?

We’ve put together a short Google Forms questionnaire so you can share your thoughts. Click here to answer any of the questions.

A selection of responses will be used in an upcoming article on cyclingweekly.com.